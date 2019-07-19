Las Vegas and the sports betting world has released early win totals for the 2019-2020 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the outside of the playoff window.

Minnesota enters this year in a stacked Western Conference that features many dynamic duos. With all that talent on that side of the league, the sports betting world has placed the Wolves at 35.5 total wins. That is 11th overall in the Western Conference and would keep them out of the playoffs.

Minnesota's 35.5 win total line is tied with Sacramento. The current projections place the Wolves and Kings about eight games out of the 8th seed of the playoffs. Both teams are expected to finish ahead of the likes of Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Memphis, and Phoenix.

In no surprise, the Los Angeles Clippers lead the way in the Western Conference with 55.5 wins. Utah follows with 52.5, with the Rockets and Lakers at 51.5. Milwaukee (54.5) and Philadelphia (53.5) are the top two teams out of the Eastern Conference.

In another projection by 538, the Timberwolves are expected to finish a little better. 538 has the Timberwolves at 43 wins or tied for 8th.

We'll see if Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and company will be able to surprise a few teams and jump into the playoffs this season. The regular season schedule for the NBA is set to be released sometime in August.