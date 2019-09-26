Eagles Too Banged-Up to Fly Past Packers

A team considered a strong Super Bowl contender will be at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. It’s not — at least right now — the visiting Eagles.

Philadelphia was among the early favorites in the NFC. Then injuries and sloppiness struck. Now, the Eagles (1-2) are scrambling to get their season headed in the right direction before unbeaten Dallas slips away.

To change their course against the Packers is a hefty order. Green Bay (3-0) has displayed an impressive defense led by newcomers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, and is waiting for its Aaron Rodgers-guided offense to take off.

Green Bay has allowed an NFC-low 35 points.

No. 5 Green Bay is a 4-point favorite over No. 16 Philadelphia.

Which way do you swing, Cheeseheads or Cheesesteaks?

