Each State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Its officially Halloween season and that means store shelves will be overflowing with all the Halloween variety candy bags.

I know Target's section of Halloween costumes, candy and decorations are ready for shoppers to browse through.

But have you ever wondered which state prefers which Halloween goodie overall? Or for that matter, South Dakota's favorite Halloween candy to Trick or Treat for?

It's a Milky Way candy bar according to Zippia.

To be honest I'm surprised more states didn't pick Resse Peanut Butter Cups as their favorite Halloween candy.

Truth be told, they are available all year round but still, I know as a kid those were the first things I looked for in a neighbor's treat bucket.

Maybe that's because my parents always asked that we find some for them to snack on while we went door to door.

Milky Ways can be described as:

"MILKY WAY® Bars are made of chocolate malt flavored nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate"- Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

So according to the infographic up above if you brought only Milky Way candy bars into your office Halloween party or gave out just these treats for the ticker or treaters, they're sure to be a crowd favorite.