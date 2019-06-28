E-cigarettes Prohibited Statewide July 1

Nooooo smoking! And that includes e-cigarettes.

A new law taking effect Monday, July 1 will prohibit the use of e-cigarettes in public areas where smoking is prohibited.

According to a release by the City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a law in 2010 that eliminated smoking in places such as restaurants, bars, and casinos. The 2019 Legislature amended that law to include electronic devices.

“Research shows that the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products is not harmless. It is unsafe and can cause addiction,” said Dr. Benjamin Aaker, president-elect of the South Dakota State Medical Association. “South Dakota physicians are committed to helping prevent e-cigarette use in youth before it starts, and to counsel patients about e-cigarette usage and the potential for nicotine addiction. This new legislation will help some from becoming addicted, and will protect nonusers from potentially harmful toxins due to secondhand exposure.”

E-cigarette use, especially among youth, has been labeled an epidemic by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone needing support quitting tobacco or electronic devices is encouraged to call the South Dakota Quitline at 1-866-SD QUITS (1-866-737-8487).