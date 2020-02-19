Dunkin’ Donuts Release A New Coffee Bar

As I patiently await for a Dunkin' Donuts in Sioux Falls (pretty please), the franchise’s new coffee bars allow me to take my favorite coffee wherever I go.

The popular coffee chain has recently released its new Coffee Bar treats! These bars have just enough caffeine to help you get through the day. According to Best Products , "the Dunkin’s Coffee Bars are described as a 'creamy coffee treat' on the packaging. They’re made with Dunkin’s 100% whole-bean coffee, so for those mornings where you’re running late or can’t hit up the coffee shop before a meeting, these bars will give you that coffee taste you crave." The new Dunkin' coffee bars are available in everyone's favorite coffee flavors including Original, Caramel, Hazelnut, and French Vanilla.