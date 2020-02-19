Dunkin’ Donuts Release A New Coffee Bar
As I patiently await for a Dunkin' Donuts in Sioux Falls (pretty please), the franchise’s new coffee bars allow me to take my favorite coffee wherever I go.
The popular coffee chain has recently released its new Coffee Bar treats! These bars have just enough caffeine to help you get through the day. According to Best Products, "the Dunkin’s Coffee Bars are described as a 'creamy coffee treat' on the packaging. They’re made with Dunkin’s 100% whole-bean coffee, so for those mornings where you’re running late or can’t hit up the coffee shop before a meeting, these bars will give you that coffee taste you crave." The new Dunkin' coffee bars are available in everyone's favorite coffee flavors including Original, Caramel, Hazelnut, and French Vanilla.
As of right now, the coffee bars are available for purchase through Amazon for $18.99 for 15 bars. Dunkin' is also selling this product on its online store.
