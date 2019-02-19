Duke Number One in College Basketball Poll, Again

The Blue Devils reclaimed the top spot in Monday's AP Top 25, the third time this season they've reached No. 1. Duke earned 58 of 64 first-place votes to climb one spot and replace Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at number one but fell to fifth after Saturday's loss at Kentucky.

Duke has now spent nearly half of the season's polls (seven of 16) at No. 1, and hasn't been ranked lower than fourth since the preseason. The Blue Devils (23-2) -- who start four talented freshmen in RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones -- also haven't lost a game at full strength since falling to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game.

Duke spent two weeks at No. 1 in November after a dazzling performance in a season-opening blowout win against Kentucky. The Blue Devils returned to No. 1 on Christmas Eve and spent four more weeks there, but dropped after an overtime home loss to Syracuse.

Duke Gonzaga Virginia Kentucky Tennessee Nevada Michigan North Carolina Houston Michigan St.

