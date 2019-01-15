Duke Falls in Overtime to Syracuse

In the end it was Syracuse orange overshadowing Duke blue on Monday night in Durham, North Carolina. Wow!

David Hale of ESPN writes the Blue Devils fell 95-91 in overtime to Syracuse. It was Duke's first loss at home as the nation's top-ranked team since 2006.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For Syracuse Tyus Battle brought a season high 32 points in the win. Battle’s jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88.

According to ESPN forward Cam Reddish missed the game with an illness and point guard Tre Jones left with a severe right shoulder injury early in the first half.

Even with freshman Zion Williamson's 35 points the Blue Devils shot 43 times from beyond the arc but just nine fell.

The Blue Devils are just the fifth AP No. 1 team to lose at home to an unranked team in the past 10 seasons. Will this loss knock Duke out of the top spot in the rankings?

