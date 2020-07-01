DUI Sobriety Checkpoints Return In South Dakota

After taking a break due to COVID-19, the South Dakota Highway Patrol announced they are bringing back their drunk driving checkpoints.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan told Dakota News Now that the state's sobriety checkpoints will resume in July.

The Highway Patrol pressed pause on the checkpoints in early March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With 19 checkpoints planned in 16 counties for July, it's safe to say that the Highway Patrol will have most of the state covered.

Checkpoints take place in different counties each month. They are meant to make drivers think twice about drinking and then getting behind the wheel.

Expect to see checkpoints in the following counties: Beadle, Brown, Brule, Butte, Codington, Custer, Fall River, Hughes, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, and Yankton.

The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety funds these checkpoints. According to Dakota News Now, they are conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with assistance by local law enforcement.