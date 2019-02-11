DUI Crash Takes Down Utility Pole Near Worthing

Lincoln County Deputies to a report of a hit and run crash at 472nd Avenue and 277th Street, east of I-29 and north of Worthing on Sunday (February 10).

When deputies arrived, the driver of the vehicle came back to the crash scene to meet with law enforcement. Through the investigation, it was determined that the man had gone into the ditch and hit a utility pole sometime around midnight, snapping the utility pole and disabling his vehicle.

The driver left the scene for several hours but came back in the early morning when the accident was reported by the power company.

The male driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and taken to the Minnehaha County Jail. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Southeastern Electric Cooperative and Dave’s Towing of Lennox.