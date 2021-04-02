DTSF Mash Madness Winner Announced

The Downtown Sioux Falls annual Mash Madness contest has come to a close and with that, the winner has been announced according to Dakota News Now.

Severance Brewing located at 701 N Phillips Ave Suite 110 DTSF came in first place with their “Coconut Zambooki”. Second place was taken by Remedy Brewing Company for its "Is This Even Beer?" drink and in third was "Seltzer Sunrise" from Ferson Brewing Company.

The drink that won the competition this year is comprised of "a sweet blonde ale brewed with roasted coconut and Colombian coffee from The Source Coffee Roastery."

“Coconut Zambooki” will still be available for patrons to order but only while supplies last.

“It feels great to be recognized (for) having one of the best brews in our community against some of the greatest competing DTSF breweries.” — Mark Stavenger, Co-Owner, and CEO of Severance Brewery Company via Dakota News Now.

The fifth annual Mash Madness competition was the largest thus far according to DTSF as it sold a total of 4,351 beers from the five competing breweries for a total of $26,808 in revenue and an estimated economic impact of over $132,052 for the downtown Sioux Falls area.

A total of 128 people tasted and rated all five brews during Mash Madness and 47 people participated in the Halftime Buzzer event.

This was the first year DTSF used the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App for Mash Madness, 6,712 users used the app to cast 1,226 votes.

Source: Dakota News Now