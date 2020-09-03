Drunk North Dakota Man Flips a Farm Combine [PIC]

No, the overturned combine was not a victim of a tornado. Just a really drunk North Dakotan. 45-year-old Michael Carr made the bad decision of hopping into this John Deere 5670 combine after clearly being overly intoxicated. Whatever happened to just sitting in a lawn chair and letting Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon wash over you?

Shortly after flipping the green beast, the Berthold Police showed up to arrest Carr for a DUI and an expired license.

A few farming friends commented on the story and both agreed that it's not easy to flip a combine on level ground. Earl on Facebook agreed with a simple "How?!?!?"

To this day, two great midwest farming questions still remain: Can you really tip a cow? Not likely. Can you drive a combine drunk? No. No, you cannot.