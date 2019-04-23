Drugs behind Sunday Afternoon Shooting in Sioux Falls

As is the case with so many of these types of crimes, Sioux Falls Police now say that drugs were to blame for the shooting that landed a Sioux Falls man in the hospital on Easter Sunday.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities received a shots fired call around 3:30 PM on Sunday, (April 21) in the area of South Townsley Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Once police arrived, they found a small blood trail, but no wounded victim. According to KSFY, the victim turned up a short time later in a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf.

Police were called to question the victim. The man told officers that he and a friend had gone to an apartment to meet with someone. Upon arriving, two other unidentified men got inside their car. An argument eventually ensued, and one of the unidentified men pulled a handgun that went off shooting the victim in the lower leg.

KSFY reports the investigation is on-going and that no arrests regarding the shooting have been made at this time.

Source: KSFY TV