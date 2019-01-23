Drug Deal Gone Wrong: Teens Show Gun, Steal from Buyer

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old from Sioux Falls were involved in a drug deal gone wrong. A 17-year-old called police to report his cell phone and money were stolen. As police questioned further, they found out it was in connection with a possible purchase of marijuana.

On Tuesday night (January 22) Officer Sam Clemens said the two individuals who were going to sell the marijuana did something else instead, pulling a handgun on the would-be purchaser, taking his phone and his cash.

Police traced the suspects. One to his apartment, and the other to his mother’s home. Inside the mother's home, they found marijuana in the suspect's bedroom.

Both suspects were charged with Robbery and grand theft. The 16-year-old suspect was also charged with Marijuana possession, and the 18-year-old, Sam Quiah, faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 17-year-old who reported the crime was not charged. Details were not available regarding if the stolen property was recovered. Part of the incident took place near 19th and Cleveland in Sioux Falls.