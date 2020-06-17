UPDATE: Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities say a man who nearly drowned at Wall Lake remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, witnesses say the man was with some children on a flotation device. A couple of the children fell into the water, and the man went in after to rescue them.

No one else was injured. Authorities previously described the victim as a man in his 30s.

Previous story:

Search and rescue crews were called to Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night just before 9:00 PM for a reported drowning. Dakota News Now reports that the man in his 30's was pulled out of the water after being under for about 45 minutes.

Minnehaha Sheriff 's Twitter

Authorities are expected to release more details later Wednesday.