Drone Video Of Yesterdays Train Derailment By Hull, Iowa

Authorities have released drone footage of a train derailment that occurred Wednesday evening just north of Hull in northwest Iowa.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Wednesday evening and according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office no one was hurt.

25 of the 83 cars in the train went off the tracks. There is said that one of the train cars that is carrying denatured alcohol has a slow leak that is being contained. There does not appear to be any danger at this time.

The drone video posted on Facebook Thursday morning by Sioux County Sheriff shows several train cars bunched up off the tracks and lots of other responding vehicles cleaning up debris around the site.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.