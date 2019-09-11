Drone Footage & Pictures of Sioux Falls Tornado Damage



Christopher Reistroffer, owner of Reistroffer Design in Sioux Falls, is a world renowned photographer who captured this amazing video of some of the destruction left behind after a tornado swept through Sioux Falls.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says preliminary tornado survey along 41st Street indicates a brief EF-2 tornado touchdown with winds estimated at 125 mph.

The footage shows the damage on West 41st Street. You can see the devastation of Advance Auto Parts at 2601 West 41st, Best Buy, Avera Heart Hospital, and other areas.

Dreamers-Beth Warden-KSFY TV

Sioux Falls and much of the area is waking up trying to figure out how much damage was sustained after last nights storms and the first tornado touch down in Sioux Falls in 30 years.

Pizza Ranch-Beth Warden KSFY TV

A tornado, strong winds, and rain hit Sioux Falls and the tri-state area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning leaving much destruction behind.

Joann Fabric-Beth Warden KSFY TV

Lots of power lines down in Sioux Falls. Power outages are reported around the city. Some of the destruction just east of 41st and Kiwanis affected Joann Fabrics, Advance Auto Parts, Pizza Ranch, and the Original Pancake House.

OPH-Beth Warden KSFY TV

The National Weather Service reported a spotter visually confirmed a tornado near 85th Street and Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls. Damage assessors are determining the power and extent of the Sioux Falls weather event.