Driving 101: School Opens This Week, Pay Attention

Hundreds of kids will be heading back to school this week and drivers need to be prepared for the unexpected. Several things to keep in mind, and the most important is don't put yourself in a distracted situation.

Put the phone away and slow down.

And be aware. According to AAA South Dakota drivers need to drive carefully. “Motorists really need to be on their toes during the morning and afternoon hours when school children are walking and bicycling to and from school,” said Marilyn Buskohl, spokesperson for AAA. “You never know what a young child will do. They’re unpredictable and spontaneous. Expect the unexpected.”

Kids may be walking in groups chatting up or strolling along solo with their earbuds in so let’s all keep an eye out.

AAA has several live-saving tips for motorists to keep our kids safe. A review wouldn't hurt.