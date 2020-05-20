Driver’s Ed Classes This Summer Get The Red Light

Teenagers in Sioux Falls may be hitting the brakes when it comes to getting a driver's license this summer.

The Community Education program in conjunction with the Sioux Falls School District recently announced on Facebook its intention to currently suspend scheduling of summer driver's education classes until further notice.

This is just another postponement that can be added to the growing list of cancellations in the Sioux Falls area that is the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The silver lining to this particular black cloud is that although teenagers may have to wait to get behind the wheel, they can still be added to the registration waitlist.

The Driver's Education program already postponed classes in the spring due to the global crisis. There's also still some uncertainty as to whether or not summer classes will even be available. So, even though a student can sign-up to be placed on the waitlist, waitlist registration does not guarantee the student a spot. It will just provide the student with a courtesy remainder when classes do become available.

When the Sioux Falls School District Community Education program does re-open its doors for driver's education, students need to meet these requirements to obtain a license.

A minimum of 30 hours of classroom instruction.

Six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction, otherwise known as BTW.

A required six hours of observation.

Students may take driver's education classes as early as the age of 14. However, any students who are 14-years-old are only eligible to receive a driver's permit. Only students between the ages of 16 and 18-years-old can secure a driver's license.

Being 16-years-old still has its perks.

Individuals can click here to receive the latest information on driver's education classes in Sioux Falls.