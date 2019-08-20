Driver of Truck Hauling Hemp Across South Dakota Arrested

A truck driver hauling hemp arrested in South Dakota.

The USDA is attempting to protect truck drivers from charges passing through.

Driver faces 10 years and $20K on each charge.

Hemp community and businesses have strong opinions on the arrest.

Here's one sure to raise the ire of the pro-hemp community: A truck driver hauling a load of hemp from Colorado to Minnesota was pulled over and arrested by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. But there's a catch. The USDA says truck drivers transporting hemp should be able to drive through any state en route to their destination - even if that state has a law banning marijuana.

The driver was hauling more than 300 pounds of seized buds and worth over $36,000, a loss to the Minnesota company expecting the shipment.

According to the West Central Tribune, the director of the Minnesota Hemp Association said the driver did nothing wrong, but the South Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller said the officers didn't believe they received enough information from the driver.

Unbelievable, despite what the USDA says, the driver could face 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both on each charge including possession and possession with intent to distribute. It may be even more severe if the driver had more than $300 cash on him.

Time to get the governor involved.