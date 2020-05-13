Driver Licensing Program Begins Back to Normal Plan

I just checked my driver’s license and to my relief, it's good for another three years. But if you've been waiting to renew your driver’s license? You're not alone. It was March 13 when the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19 went into effect and shut down the exam stations.

Across the state of South Dakota, these stations will begin the Back to Normal reopening phase. And you need to pay attention to the changes. First of all, if you need to renew or apply, it will be by appointment. If you live in Sioux Falls appointments can be made Monday-Saturday by calling 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us.

Other locations throughout the state including Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown, and Yankton exam stations will be open Monday through Friday. These too will be by appointment only.

According to the Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price, “This is the first step in bringing back all of the exam stations and we plan to re-open more in the coming weeks. We thank the public for its patience.”

Staff will prioritize appointments according to need and anyone who is ill or experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms will be asked to stay at home until they are well.

For safety and health concerns the exam stations will follow the necessary social distancing protocols and health protection measures implemented as recommended by the CDC.

Licenses can be renewed at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.