Drive-Ins Are Making a Big Comeback

It's no secret that Drive-Ins have been in the decline for decades now. In their heyday, you could find a Drive-In Theater in just about every city in the United States. But beginning in the 1980s, with the arrival of Cable T.V., those Drive-Ins that were once a part of every community began to dwindle.

Over the years, some Drive-Ins have held out and still thrived well into the 21st century. The most nearby example is the long-standing Verne Drive-In located in Luverne, Minnesota. This Drive-In has been attracting visitors from far and wide for decades and seems to be doing just fine during the pandemic. They just opened last week to big crowds and typically show a few movies in each night of operation, beginning at dusk.

The question is, will Drive-Ins around the country be making a comeback due to this "new normal" we're living in? Most experts say yes. In fact, many brand new Drive-In Theaters have been sprouting up across the country since social distancing became a thing, offering moviegoers more choices, and more opportunities for a safe evening out.

But movies aren't the only thing Drive-Ins are showing on the big screen. Recently many began showing concerts from big-time artists, playing music for people who are jamming out in their vehicles. Sure, it's not quite as being a few feet away from your favorite band, but it beats not being able to see them at all, right?

Many Drive-Ins around the country have also been a key player in showing local, High School graduations to family members. Things like this make it seem like, not only are Drive-Ins no longer in fear of being a "thing of the past", they could very well be a big part of our future in the months and years to come.