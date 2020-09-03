Drive-in Double Feature At Lake Lorraine

This weekend Lake Lorriane will be hosting a drive-in movie screening this Sunday, September 6 according to a recent press release.

Two movies will be screening at this drive-in and the films selected are SCOOB! At 6:00 p.m. and The Sandlot at 8:00 p.m.

The movies were selected based on a Facebook poll. Space is limited and tickets can only be purchased onsite. The cost is $10 per car and you can attend one or both movies if you want.

The location for the drive-in will be on the east side of the lake in the same parking lot site where the Thursday evening farmers market takes place.

You can tune into the audio of the movie using your car's radio.

If you would like to site outside of the car during the screenings feel free to bring your own lawn chair.

Both snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during the two screenings and the SDSU ice cream truck along with Karma’s Korn will be on site.

Here is the schedule for the evenings' activities:

5:15 p.m.: Space opens

6:00 p.m.: SCOOB!

30-minute intermission

8:00 p.m.: The Sandlot

For more information, visit the Facebook event: Family Fun and Movie Night or lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com.