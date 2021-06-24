Drink With Pride

Two local watering holes have teamed up with Sioux Falls Pride to make something tasty that also helps support some great causes.

First, Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars has a new rainbow seltzer called Project Inclusion. The drink is described on their Facebook page, "Project Inclusion serves to be a beverage for everyone. It is tart. It's gluten-free. It's fruity. It's real. It's refreshing. Key lime, orange, raspberry, and pineapple are blended to create an incredibly well-balanced sipper."

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars is also selling Inclusion t-shirts with $10 of each shirt going to The Trevor Project.

Next up is The Hello Hi. The Hello Hi just announced a feature cocktail, Out and About, for Sioux Falls Pride weekend! 100% of the proceeds from Out and About on Saturday (June 26) from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. will be donated to The South Dakota Transformation Project and Sioux Falls Pride. How amazing is that?

As for what is in an Out and About, "The Out and About is a light and refreshing Summer sipper. It features a house infused butterfly pea flower gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, house made sugar cane syrup and is finished with a dry champagne."

And as always, drink responsibly. Please do come out and celebrate Pride in Sioux Falls, but do it smartly. Don't drink and drive.

Cheers!