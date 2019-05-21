Dressbarn Plans to Close all 650 stores

Dressbarn , which first opened its doors in 1962, is going out of business and plans to close all 650 locations nationwide. According to CBNC, Ascena Retail Group said Monday it’s winding down its Dressbarn business and plans to shut all 650 or so of the women’s clothing stores in order to focus on its more profitable brands.

Steven Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of Dressbarn said in a statement: “For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers. This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment."

There is no timeline on when the store will be closing. Consumers can still shop for clothing online at their website . Dressbarn has two locations in South Dakota, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City.

Source: CNBC