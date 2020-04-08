Dreaming of Sioux Falls Summer Blizzards, at Dairy Queen

Sitting here in my home office cubby, listening to the wind wailing, I glance out my north window at the tree branches swaying, fully budded out and begging for more sunshine. This average spring day is a promise of more warmth to come, not necessarily today, but soon.

As anyone who knows me, could tell you, I hate heat and humidity, bugs, yard work, and anything smacking of overexposure to the sun's rays. But for some reason, right now, anyway, I could go for a little more sizzle.

Then I wouldn't need an excuse to explain why I'm dreaming about a DQ Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard! It is just one of the new summer Blizzard Flavors, Dairy Queen is introducing this summer according to Well Done's My Recipes news.

Additionally, they are creating a Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, which is exactly what it sounds like, smooshed up frosted animal cookies in their vanilla-flavored "ice cream". To me, this has all the appeal of a kale cookie, but that's just me.

More interesting is the Wonder Woman Cookie Collision Blizzard, a mish-mash of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge. Finally, the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard, which actually spins up real raspberries, chocolate chunks, and fudge into their vanilla soft-serve, is the one I will be diving into at first opportunity.

Although, as I am inclined to do with all blizzards, I will request chocolate-flavored ice cream, instead of the vanilla. Now that will be a real blizzard dream! Bon appetit!

Source: Well Done My Recipes News

