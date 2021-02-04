Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and it's recommended to skip those normal parties and "lay low" for this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an appearance on NBC's Today Show, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that people should just "lay low and cool it" on Super Bowl parties this year. He fears that people holding parties could turn them into superspreader events for COVID-19 like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years' Eve gatherings. Each of those holidays sparked a reported increase in COVID-19 numbers across the country.

The infectious disease expert told Good Morning America that it's best to avoid parties that include people that you are not normally in contact with, and it's hard to know if someone you are with is infected with the virus.

As for the event itself, Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium with a crowd of about 25,000 in attendance. The stadium would normally hold about 65,000 fans and has the ability to expand to 75,000. All fans are required to wear masks and social distance throughout the stadium. The NFL is also providing all 25,000 fans free kits to help them stay safe throughout the game.

Hopefully, by this time next year, we won't have to worry about any warnings about gathering and can have a full Super Bowl party.

Sources: NPR, Associated Press

