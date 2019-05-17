DQ and LifeScape Team Up for ‘Cars for a Cause’

Calling all car lovers! Put this event in your calendars and don't miss it! The very first Dairy Queen Presents "Cars for a Cause" benefiting LifeScape is coming up on Saturday, June 8, in the LifeScape parking lot at 51st & Western in Sioux Falls.

You'll be able to check out all kinds of cool cars and shop at numerous vendor booths from 11 AM to 7 PM. There will be entertainment, and of course, food!

Car show participants and vendors are still wanted and you can fill out applications on the LifeScape website .

Admission to this family-fun event is only $2 per person and kids under age 12 are free. So round-up your family and friends, kids and cousins and car aficionados, and bring them to this great event, with all proceeds supporting the amazing work of LifeScape!

Lifescape helps people with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. What makes them unique is they provide a long list of services, including therapy and psychological counseling, educational, informational, and recreational opportunities, and so much more to individuals from birth through end of life.

Be a supporter of this wonderful mission just by having a little fun at "Cars for a Cause"!

For more information, to donate, or participate, see LifeScape online , on Facebook or call 605-444-9800.