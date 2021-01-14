Downtown Winter Crazy Days is Calling This Weekend

If it's been a while since you got out of the house, had a delicious meal you didn't have to make yourself, and did a little shopping just for you, this weekend is the time, and downtown Sioux Falls is the place!

Winter Crazy Days are going on in Downtown Sioux Falls and not only will you find the biggest sale of the season with deals and discounts on clothing, jewelry, shoes, home decor, children's toys, books, and games- -the 8th Annual Downtown Burger Battle is going on!

There are 24 participating restaurants offering a waist-expanding, mind-blowing, selection of burgers enhanced with every kind of accompanying addition you can imagine. Garlic aioli, pineapple, pork belly, onion jam, andouille sausage, apricot glaze, and every kind of cheese you can name, all make an appearance in at least one of these fantastic burgers!

In addition to the shopping and the eating, there is the seeing. If you missed your chance to check out Winter Wonderland at Falls Park during the holidays, it has been extended through the end of January to raise all of our spirits.

Parking downtown is free on weekends, and there's plenty of it! So make it a solo expedition for a little "alone time" for yourself, or grab everyone in your family or "social bubble" and get downtown.

For more information go to Downtown Sioux Falls, or call (605) 338-4009.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

