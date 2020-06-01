Downtown Trolley Ready for Return on Friday, June 5

Sioux Falls Trolley / Dakota News Now

We are all looking for signs that things are returning to normal - well, as normal as things can be thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's one of those signs: The Sioux Falls Trolley is ready to resume service.

In a press release issued on June 1 by Downtown Sioux Falls, The Downtown Trolley summer season begins Friday, June 5, with new health and safety guidelines in place.  For the twentieth year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic tour of Downtown, free to the public.  Service will operate June 5 through August 30, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Because of 8th street construction, the trolley map might look a little different. Here is the page where you'll find the updates and latest trolley stops.

Things will be a little different for riders come Friday. Here are some of the precautions taken by the Sioux Falls Trolley to keep everyone safe.

  • Seating will be limited to ensure social distancing. Occupancy is capped at nine people.
  • Sanitation dispensers will be provided.
  • Frequent cleaning of the interior areas will occur, disinfecting "high touch" surfaces.
  • Operating procedures have been modified to limit direct contact between individuals.
  • Use of masks is not required but is strongly recommended while riding the trolley.
  • Admission is free in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Donations can be made if people would like, however. I'm already singing Free Ride by Edgar Winter.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Sioux Falls Trolley
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top