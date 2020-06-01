Downtown Trolley Ready for Return on Friday, June 5

We are all looking for signs that things are returning to normal - well, as normal as things can be thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's one of those signs: The Sioux Falls Trolley is ready to resume service.

In a press release issued on June 1 by Downtown Sioux Falls, The Downtown Trolley summer season begins Friday, June 5, with new health and safety guidelines in place. For the twentieth year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic tour of Downtown, free to the public. Service will operate June 5 through August 30, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Because of 8th street construction, the trolley map might look a little different. Here is the page where you'll find the updates and latest trolley stops.

Things will be a little different for riders come Friday. Here are some of the precautions taken by the Sioux Falls Trolley to keep everyone safe.

Seating will be limited to ensure social distancing. Occupancy is capped at nine people.

Sanitation dispensers will be provided.

Frequent cleaning of the interior areas will occur, disinfecting "high touch" surfaces.

Operating procedures have been modified to limit direct contact between individuals.

Use of masks is not required but is strongly recommended while riding the trolley.

Admission is free in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Donations can be made if people would like, however. I'm already singing Free Ride by Edgar Winter.