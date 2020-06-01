Downtown Trolley Ready for Return on Friday, June 5
We are all looking for signs that things are returning to normal - well, as normal as things can be thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's one of those signs: The Sioux Falls Trolley is ready to resume service.
In a press release issued on June 1 by Downtown Sioux Falls, The Downtown Trolley summer season begins Friday, June 5, with new health and safety guidelines in place. For the twentieth year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic tour of Downtown, free to the public. Service will operate June 5 through August 30, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Because of 8th street construction, the trolley map might look a little different. Here is the page where you'll find the updates and latest trolley stops.
Things will be a little different for riders come Friday. Here are some of the precautions taken by the Sioux Falls Trolley to keep everyone safe.
- Seating will be limited to ensure social distancing. Occupancy is capped at nine people.
- Sanitation dispensers will be provided.
- Frequent cleaning of the interior areas will occur, disinfecting "high touch" surfaces.
- Operating procedures have been modified to limit direct contact between individuals.
- Use of masks is not required but is strongly recommended while riding the trolley.
- Admission is free in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Donations can be made if people would like, however. I'm already singing Free Ride by Edgar Winter.