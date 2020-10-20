Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat Locations
Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is inviting you and your family to show off your costumes this Sunday, October 25 as they're hosting Downtown Trick or Treat 1-3 pm. This family-friendly event will take place at a number of downtown locations, including the following participating businesses:
- Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
- CH Patisserie
- The Source Roastery + Taproom
- Escape 605
- Starbucks at Hilton Garden Inn
- TH Grey
- Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen
- Great Outdoor Store
- Juniper Apothecary
- HDR
- Envive Chiropractic
- WoodGrain Brewing Co.
- Hotel on Phillips
- Laurie Belle's Boutique
It should also be noted that the event will be following the CDC's COVID-19 protocol.
This event has extra COVID-19 precautions to comply with CDC considerations regarding events and gatherings. DTSF encourages all participants to wear masks. Precautions will include contactless treat bags/baskets, sanitizing stations, and complimentary masks at several locations.
Sadie Swier-DTSF
No registration is required for the event and more information can be found at the Downtown Sioux Falls website.