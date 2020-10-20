Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat Locations

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is inviting you and your family to show off your costumes this Sunday, October 25 as they're hosting Downtown Trick or Treat 1-3 pm. This family-friendly event will take place at a number of downtown locations, including the following participating businesses:

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

CH Patisserie

The Source Roastery + Taproom

Escape 605

Starbucks at Hilton Garden Inn

TH Grey

Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen

Great Outdoor Store

Juniper Apothecary

HDR

Envive Chiropractic

WoodGrain Brewing Co.

Hotel on Phillips

Laurie Belle's Boutique

It should also be noted that the event will be following the CDC's COVID-19 protocol.

This event has extra COVID-19 precautions to comply with CDC considerations regarding events and gatherings. DTSF encourages all participants to wear masks. Precautions will include contactless treat bags/baskets, sanitizing stations, and complimentary masks at several locations. Sadie Swier-DTSF

No registration is required for the event and more information can be found at the Downtown Sioux Falls website.