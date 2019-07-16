Downtown Sioux Falls Summer Crazy Days Hot Fun in the Sun!

I think in times past, many people pondered the fate of the downtown Sioux Falls area, in conversations, much in the way you would contemplate the upcoming extinction of a rare species. "It was beautiful back then, vibrant, bustling, wonderful and then, it wasn't."

Thankfully, the pendulum has swung back in the positive direction and once again downtown Sioux Falls is a destination location for shopping, living, fine and casual dining, live music and theater, art, professional and business services, health and fitness options, and much more.

DTSF (Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.), the guiding organization for downtown Sioux Falls has always been about growing the economy, supporting small business and offering visitors a unique and enriching experience.

You can find all that and more by checking out Summer Crazy Days, this Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. In fact, stores which are normally open on Sundays may even extend their specials to that additional day.

No matter what you're looking for, from home decor to a good summer read, on-trend clothing to quality workout wear, kids toys to jewelry, spa items, and a great meal or beverage while listening to live music, it is all downtown.

Sales and specials are added daily to the DTSF website, so continue to check and see what other goodies you may find.

For more information see DTSF online and on Facebook.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.