Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Hit by Car Thursday Morning

Welcome to Minerva's, may I take your order? Yeah, I think I'll have the Cranberry Pecan Salad, a Black Angus Burger, and a side of the Chrysler Concorde, please.

Imagine, enjoying Minerva's signature salad bar, along with some of their delicious Cajun Chicken Linguine, and the next thing you know, a car shows up at your table!

Okay, that might not have been how things exactly happened, but, what did happen Thursday morning around 11:30, must of made one hell of a racket for anyone to hear that was inside the building at the time.

KSFY TV is reporting, Thursday morning, (June 11) a Chrysler Concorde was experiencing some type of mechanical problem while its driver was traveling eastbound on 11th Street near Phillips Avenue. The driver, 21-year-old Serena Arrellano tried to pull over to the south curb, when her car struck the side of Minerva's restaurant, causing some structural damage to the building.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, told KSFY, the estimated damage to the building was in the neighborhood of $15,000.

Witnesses dining at the time, reported hearing a loud boom, followed by what appeared to be smoke emanating from the kitchen area.

No one was injured as a result of the accident.

According to KSFY, Arrellano, the driver of the car, was cited for not having a driver’s license and valid insurance.

Source: KSFY TV