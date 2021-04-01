Downtown Sioux Falls Hosts 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

There is so much to do before the big event and the arrival of a certain fuzzy, big-eared, goodie deliverer. But you might want to make some time in your schedule for a special Easter event being sponsored by some wonderful businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It is a rite of spring - - the classic Easter egg hunt. This third annual family-friendly event is going on this Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.

You and your children are invited to wind your way through a wide variety of shops and businesses all day long.

While your kids are collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies, you might also collect a great breakfast and lunch, a new outfit for Easter Sunday, a great toy for your kids' Easter baskets, or a home decor item you just have to have!

These are the businesses participating in the Easter Egg Hunt this year:

  • Candy Cloud Factory 701 N Phillips Ave
  • Bloom Room 701 N Phillips Ave
  • Stockyards Ag Experience 301 E Falls Park Dr
  • Rehfeld’s Art & Framing 431 N Phillips Ave
  • Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen 421 N Phillips Ave
  • Sharing the Dream 421 N Phillips Ave
  • Covert Artisan Ales & Cellar 434 E 8th St
  • 605 Running Company 124 S Phillips Ave
  • Five Guys 121 S Minnesota Ave
  • Escape 605 119 W 10th St
  • Home Porch Gifts 217 S Phillips Ave
  • Child’s Play Toys 233 S Phillips Ave
  • Lauriebelles 206 S Phillips Ave
  • Washington Pavilion 301 S Main Ave
  • CH Patisserie 309 S Phillips Ave
  • Bechtold’s Jewelry 325 S Phillips Ave
  • Blarney Stone 333 S Phillips Ave

You don't have to visit them in any particular order, but you can download the Easter Egg Hunt map.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

