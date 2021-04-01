Downtown Sioux Falls Hosts 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt
There is so much to do before the big event and the arrival of a certain fuzzy, big-eared, goodie deliverer. But you might want to make some time in your schedule for a special Easter event being sponsored by some wonderful businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls.
It is a rite of spring - - the classic Easter egg hunt. This third annual family-friendly event is going on this Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.
You and your children are invited to wind your way through a wide variety of shops and businesses all day long.
While your kids are collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies, you might also collect a great breakfast and lunch, a new outfit for Easter Sunday, a great toy for your kids' Easter baskets, or a home decor item you just have to have!
These are the businesses participating in the Easter Egg Hunt this year:
- Candy Cloud Factory 701 N Phillips Ave
- Bloom Room 701 N Phillips Ave
- Stockyards Ag Experience 301 E Falls Park Dr
- Rehfeld’s Art & Framing 431 N Phillips Ave
- Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen 421 N Phillips Ave
- Sharing the Dream 421 N Phillips Ave
- Covert Artisan Ales & Cellar 434 E 8th St
- 605 Running Company 124 S Phillips Ave
- Five Guys 121 S Minnesota Ave
- Escape 605 119 W 10th St
- Home Porch Gifts 217 S Phillips Ave
- Child’s Play Toys 233 S Phillips Ave
- Lauriebelles 206 S Phillips Ave
- Washington Pavilion 301 S Main Ave
- CH Patisserie 309 S Phillips Ave
- Bechtold’s Jewelry 325 S Phillips Ave
- Blarney Stone 333 S Phillips Ave
You don't have to visit them in any particular order, but you can download the Easter Egg Hunt map.
Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.
