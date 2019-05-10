Downtown Sioux Falls Dog Park Could Be on the Horizon

Good news downtown Sioux Falls dog owners, your pooch may soon have a new go-to spot to frequent besides all the downtown fire hydrants.

Two longtime Sioux Falls supporters Joe and Jennifer Kirby, have offered to fund a new permanent downtown dog park.

The proposed dog park would be located at the current Fort Sod Park location at the corner of East Tenth Street and South Second Avenue.

Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation for Sioux Falls said, “A downtown dog park has been identified as a need by the downtown Sioux Falls community for years, and we are thrilled with the offer from Joe and Jennifer to provide funding to make this dog park a reality. We feel Fort Sod is an ideal location due to its central downtown location, high visibility, access to parking on evenings and weekends, and the ever-growing number of residents and their dogs that are calling downtown home.”

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., adjacent property owners, and Sea Dream creator, Steve Thomas are also throwing their support behind the proposed project.

Before our canines can begin to congregate, the following things must happen. The city must host a public meeting regarding the concept plan. A park master plan must be presented to the Parks and Recreation Board, and finally, the City Council must approve to amend the capital improvement plan to include this project.

If all goes as planned, construction on the downtown dog park could start as early as this fall!

Keep all four legs crossed there Fido.

Source: City of Sioux Falls