Downtown Sioux Falls Crazy Days Shop and Stroll

Here in Sioux Falls, we're being encouraged to "Get Out There" and honestly, it isn't taking a lot to convince people to do it. But for those of us who are still a bit reluctant to do so, outdoor happenings are easier to participate in.

Just in time to enjoy some real summer weather, Sioux Falls is kicking off a brand new event, Downtown Crazy Days Shop & Stroll. It's all going on this Saturday, July 18, from 10 AM to 10 PM. Part of Phillips Avenue will be closed down and filled with activities of all kinds.

Levitt Sioux Falls is bringing back live, in-person music, by presenting six pop-up concerts. There will be yard games for everyone to participate in, yoga classes and presentations, a performance by South Dakota Ballet, an all-ages hip-hop class that should be a blast to watch, the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz will be there, and there will even be a Shop & Stroll Game Show you can be part of.

It almost goes without saying that the biggest sale of the summer, Downtown Crazy Days, will have you finding some great deals and deep discounts. So you'll be getting things you need and/or love while supporting our local small business owners.

As always, there are tons of parking and transportation options downtown. Parking is free on the weekends and the Downtown Trolley (rides are free, but donations are accepted) will also be running.

DTSF (Downtown Sioux Falls) knows how important it is to keep shoppers safe, so they'll have sanitation stations, complimentary face masks, and will have social distancing measures in place. They're also asking the rest of us to be smart about our own health and are encouraging people to wear masks.

If you need more information and want to know what and where some of the deals will be, just check out Downtown Sioux Falls Crazy Days Shop & Stroll.