Downtown Sioux Falls Coupon Book Sales Kick off Next Friday

Beginning Friday, November 6th, Downtown Sioux Falls will be offering the 'Downtown Gives' 2020-2021 Coupon Book. Not only will this year's book offer exclusive sales and deals that will only be available if you have the book; it will also benefit a new local organization.

Each year Downtown Sioux Falls hosts a charity program for a local non-profit. Funds are raised through $15 coupon books with exclusive deals from a variety of downtown businesses. Shoppers can support the community while doing their shopping in Downtown Sioux Falls during the holiday season. Coupon books can be purchased November through December but redeemed until the end of March. -DTSF

Over thirty downtown businesses will be participating this year, including Lewis Drug, The Cookie Jar Eatery, The Great Outdoor Store, Washington Pavilion, and others.

Last year alone, Downtown Sioux Falls raised $9,467 for DakotAblities and its Meaningful Day Program, which aims to improve both physical and mental health for individuals in its program.

This year, Downtown Sioux Falls, along with this year's sponsors, Black Hills Federal Credit Union and Minuteman Press have partnered to honor this year's recipient, Friends of the Big Sioux River. Friends of the Big Sioux River's mission is to promote conservation efforts on the Big Sioux River.

You can pick up a coupon book at any of the participating downtown businesses and a grand prize drawing for a Duluth Trading Company Gift Card will be drawn on December 17th. The coupon book will be valid through March of 2021.