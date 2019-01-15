Downtown Sioux Falls Bank Used as Refuge from Assault and Robbery

Quick thinking by the victim helped him escape a situation where he had already been beaten and was on the verge of being robbed. He then showed mercy to his attackers.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened in the area of 10th Street and Indiana Avenue around 4:00 PM Monday when a man walking in that area was confronted by four men.

“(The four men) stopped him and asked for some money and the victim said he didn’t have any money. One of (the suspects) punched him and another tried to kick him. He was able to convince them to stop beating him by saying he could get some money at the bank.”

Clemens says the victim then led the attackers to the Great Western Bank location at 10th Street and Main Avenue where the incident concluded.

“(The victim) walked up, grabbed a deposit slip and wrote a note on (the slip) that he needed help. He gave that to the clerk and she saw that and police were contacted. (The victim) was then taken to a back room. Two guys that had been hanging out recognized that something wasn’t right and they left.”

When interviewed by police, the victim admitted that he didn’t know who attacked him and only suffered minor injuries from the situation. Plus nothing was actually taken from the victim.

Above all, the victim did not want to press charges in the case, so no further action will be taken.