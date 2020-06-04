Downtown Sioux Falls 605 Day and First Fridays Go On

Downtown First Fridays have become a Sioux Falls tradition over the last few years. The combination of warm weather, cold beverages, live entertainment, delicious food, not to mention great shopping opportunities, was an irresistible draw for not only people from Sioux Falls but also, the tri-state area.

Like many other events and traditions this year, change has been foist upon First Fridays, but they will still go on.

Not only is this Friday, June 5, the first Friday of the month, it is also 605 Day in South Dakota. The ways to join in the celebrations are many and varied, depending on your level of comfort out in the community and in a time of continuing social distancing directives.

Virtual First Friday can be found streaming live on Downtown Sioux Falls' Facebook page from 4 to 9 PM. There will be live music, special guests, and South Dakota trivia questions you can answer for the chance to win gift cards to downtown merchants. One truly special event is the Sioux Empire Community Theatre's hilarious production of The Confidence Man: A Radio Play from 6 to 7 PM.

Many of the merchants who are open will be offering specials and discounts, but they still have alternative shopping methods available to you, including, online, curbside pickup, and delivery.

The Downtown community asks that everyone continue to follow CDC guidelines (frequent handwashing & sanitizing, wearing a mask and staying home if you feel sick) and common sense, as they are doing all they can to keep people safe.

For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., online and on Facebook, or call 605-338-4009.