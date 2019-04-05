Downtown Restaurant Week starts today (April 5, 2019) and will conclude next Saturday (April 13).

For this limited time, you can visit one of the participating downtown restaurants and get an appetizer, entree, and dessert for just $30! Many of the chefs have a limited menu to choose from for the special Downtown Restaurant Week.

The participating restaurants include Blarney Stone Pub, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, K Restaurant, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Minervas Restaurant, Ode to Food and Drinks, Parker's Bistro, and The Market.

Unlike the Downtown Burger Battle, this is not a competition. It's just a way to try out some tasty food or maybe check out a restaurant you haven't been to before.

You could get Irish Nachos from Blarney Stone or try pan-seared yellow fin tuna from K Restaurant. If those didn't trip your trigger, how about American Wagyu skirt steak from Minervas or brown butter citrus shortcake from The Market.

For a full menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts check out dtsf.com .

So much food, so little time.