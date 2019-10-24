Downtown Library Welcomes Back Award-Winning Author

The last time Minnesota author William Kent Krueger was in Sioux Falls, making an appearance at the Siouxland Libraries, it was standing room only. So if you would like to be present, and have a seat at this return event, your best bet would be to register now.

William Kent Krueger is the author of nine New York Times best-selling novels. He has won multiple literary awards and will be introducing and discussing his latest, This Tender Land, at Siouxland Libraries’ Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, on Saturday, November 9, from 11 AM to 12 noon.

He refers to This Tender Land as a companion novel to his 2013 novel Ordinary Grace because both are set in southern Minnesota, and in the past. His most well-known series of novels are mysteries set in the north woods of Minnesota and revolve around a mixed heritage (Irish and Ojibwe), former sheriff, named Cork O'Connor.

This Tender Land "tells the story of four orphaned youngsters who escape an American Indian boarding school in 1932 to canoe down the Mississippi, seeking a home. Their encounters bring the era to life as they encounter traveling evangelists, Dust Bowl farmers in shantytowns, and ghettoized Jews in the flats of St. Paul."

You will be able to buy the book and also have Mr. Krueger sign it at this event. Registration is required to guarantee you a seat, so register online now or by calling 367-8700.

If it turns out that you cannot attend, the library asks you to call and cancel, as they always have a waiting list of people who would like to.

Sources: Siouxland Libraries and William Kent Krueger