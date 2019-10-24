‘Downtown Gives’ Coupon Books for Sioux Falls DakotAbilities

Downtown Sioux Falls has announced DakotAbilities will be the recipient of the 2019 Downtown Gives fundraiser.

The DTSF annual charity program raises funds through $15 coupon books with deals from a variety of downtown businesses. This year over thirty businesses provided exclusive deals only available in the coupon book.

Downtown Gives coupon book sales begin November 1st and last through December but can be redeemed until the end of March 2020. Coupon books will be available at all participating downtown businesses.

The funds raised will directly benefit the DakotAbilities Meaningful Day Program. The Meaningful Day Services help individuals identify and pursue likes and interests that improve their quality of life. Through art, music, theater, exercise, and nutrition, people are exposed to a variety of options. Which improves both physical and mental health.

In 2018, the Downtown Gives Coupon Book raised a record-breaking amount of $7,799.52 for Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota program LSS Center for New Americans.