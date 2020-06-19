Downtown Eastbank Block Parties Return in July

Just about everything in our lives changed dramatically several months ago. Slowly and hopefully, cautiously, activities which in the past had almost become tradition, are resuming in a "new normal" capacity.

Downtown Eastbank Block Parties are set to return with the first Friday in July and will continue every month through September. They will have a new format and elements that will bring the festivities into compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.

The Friday, July 3, First Friday Block Party will also feature a Farmer's Market and DTSF Inc. (Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc) is accepting vendor applications right now. So, whether you're an ace gardener with a surplus of veggies, are an expert jam & jellies maker, or bread baker, or sweets creator - - your goodies are wanted!

The Eastbank Block Parties, from 5 to 10 PM in the 8th & Railroad Center parking lot, (401 E. 8th Street) as always, will be family-friendly and music-filled. You're invited to bring your own lawn chairs and relax while listening to local and regional artists playing everything from blues to folk, pop, country, and beyond.

Food and retail vendors will be set up around the Block Party area, so you will be able to satisfy a growling tummy with something delicious and do some fun shopping at the same time.

Just because the way events are presented has changed, doesn't mean they won't be just as satisfying as they always were. Downtown Sioux Falls Block parties became a rite of summer years ago and the tradition continues!

For more information see DTSF Inc. online and on Facebook or call 605-338-4009.