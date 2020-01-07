Downtown Convenience Store Wants Customer Input

Soon, downtown Sioux Falls residents will have a neighborhood convenience store to call their own. The owner of The Root Cellar is hoping to have the store up and running in The Cascade building, across from Falls Park West, by the end of this month or early February.

Wendy Hanson says she's going for an "East coast bodega-type" feel for their store. A place you'd swing into on a break, for a cup of coffee, a quick healthy lunch, or on your way home from work, to perhaps grab a few essentials for dinner and have a glass of wine or a beer while you shop.

They're hoping to carry locally sourced products whenever possible. You'll also be able to pick up household items, pet supplies, toiletries, snacks, beverages, gift items and more.

In the process of building their inventory, they're looking for input as to what their downtown neighborhood customers need and would like to see in the store. To that end, you can reach them through their website or on Facebook.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, The Root Cellar

