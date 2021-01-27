Downtown Burger Battle: Swamp Daddy’s The Who Dat Burger

Natasha-TSM

If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about:

Next up, The Who Dat Burger from Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen.

The Who Dat Burger is described as, "The Who Dat burger has a house patty blend of chuck beef, short rib and andouille sausage topped with pepper jack and American cheese layered with a homemade bourbon bacon jam, and fried onions, crisp lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun and finished with our Mardi Gras glaze!"

The andouille sausage was a great addition to this burger. Added a little bit of spice and is obviously very prevalent in Cajun cooking.

The only thing that didn't quite work for me was the Mardi Gras glaze, which was such a bummer because I loved the look of it. The burger was topped with what I think was colored sugar in Mardi Gras colors. It was purple, gold, and green. It looked really cool, but if you got a bite with a lot of it, it was too much.

I did, however, like that the burger was served with a side of pork rinds. It was a nice change of pace from fries. Also, they're just a 'lighter' option. Left more room to try more burgers.

This is the last week to try the contenders. I don't know if I'm gonna get to 24, but I'm having fun trying.

