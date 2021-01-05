If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about The Farmer's Breakfast Burger at Wiley's. To check that out click here.

In previous burger battles, I was always surprised that Phillips Avenue Diner didn't have a burger in the competition, and now they finally do!

Phillips Avenue Diner is located at 121 South Phillips Avenue.

Their burger, the Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger is described as, "Our signature steak burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade haystack onions, and sweet sriracha-chili sauce, on a toasted brioche bun."

Reading the description, I assumed it was going to be pretty spicy. It was actually pretty mild. Great flavor though. The description doesn't mention a slaw or cucumbers, but I swear there is some kind of fresh veggie concoction on the burger that added a nice crunch and was a much-needed pop of freshness to the cheese and bacon and haystack onions.

I've been on an onion ring kick lately so the haystack onions really hit the spot!

And, of course, you can't go wrong with a brioche bun. I mean, it's brioche.

We ordered our burger with a side of sweet potato fries just to mix things up a bit. They were delicious too!

That is two down, only 22 more to go.