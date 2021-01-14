Downtown Burger Battle: Pave’s Dr. Love

If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about The Farmer's Breakfast Burger at Wiley's and the Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger at Phillips Avenue Diner. Both great contenders. Then there was the Burger Wellington at Bread & Circus and The Santa Fe Chimi Burger at The Holiday Inn City Centre.

Moving right along to Dr. Love at Pave.

Dr. Love is described as, "8oz Snake River Farms American Waygu ground beef patty, sweet onion jam, leaf lettuce, muenster cheese, peppered bacon, Dr. Pepper BBQ on a locally sourced bread."

This burger wasn't quite as busy as some of this year's other contenders. Even some of Pave's previous burgers were bigger, taller, messier. However, that doesn't always equal a good burger.

The sweet onion jam along with the sweetness from the Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce was a nice balance to the pepper bacon and the other saltier components of the burger.

I will also give this bun two thumbs up. It was big enough for the burger and it held up pretty good to the toppings. No soggy bun here.

And there was an option for tots, so bonus points there too!

So far, I haven't had a burger I didn't like. There are just varying degrees of like. Can you believe this is only the fifth burger out of 24? The battle continues!

