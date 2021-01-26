If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about:

Moving right along to Falls Landing's The Toon Burger.

The Toon Burger is described as, "Falls Landing’s 2021 Burger Battle is taking it back to our youth. A burger that looks straight out of your favorite cartoon. It’s an animated twist on an American classic. A half pound beef brisket patty topped with buffalo milk mozzarella, bonfire bacon, technicolor onions, sliced pickles, tomato, and shredded romaine. Served on a potato bun with a side of our TOP SECRET SAUCE! And don’t forget our Toon Fries, shoestrings tossed in cheddar cheez dust. Come and try our Toon Burger before Mr. Krabs steals our Secret Sauce recipe, or even worse Plankton!"

This burger was definitely the most colorful!

The technicolor onions were definitely a fun touch! They looked good and most importantly they tasted good!

The Toon Fries with the cheese dust were also really good. It definitely was a new way to dress up the french fries.

As for the TOP SECRET SAUCE, I can't quite put my finger on what it is, but it was definitely yummy. Hopefully Plankton keeps his grubby little hands off of it.

This makes 9! Only 15 left.

