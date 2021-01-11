If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about The Farmer's Breakfast Burger at Wiley's and the Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger at Phillips Avenue Diner. Both great contenders.

On the menu today is the Burger Wellington from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen.

The Burger Wellington is described as, "Certified Angus Beef, Parma Ham, Mushroom Duxelles, English Mustard, Morbier Cheese, Arugala, Look’s Bakehouse Croissant."

We eat with our eyes first and this burger is very pretty. I mean, that croissant bun from Look's is gorgeous. And it didn't taste too bad either.

This burger is a take on a Beef Wellington, which according to Wikipedia is, "Beef Wellington is a pie of English origin, made out of fillet steak coated with pâté and duxelles, wrapped in puff pastry, then baked. Some recipes include wrapping the coated meat in a crêpe or parma ham to retain the moisture and prevent it from making the pastry soggy."

I think turning that into a burger was a very smart and fun idea. My only complaint would be that there wasn't enough of it. I wanted more.

We ordered a side of fries with our burger and I love a good crinkle cut fry. These were the perfect level of crispiness and their fry sauce is great.

Also, Bread & Circus was featured on Food Network's Diners Drive-ins and Dives the day before our visit, which I think actually helped us secure a burger. They were sold out of the menu items featured on the show, but had plenty of their burger battle burgers available! They also enclosed part of their patio for outdoor dining in the winter. It was a bit chilly, but if I could do it, and I'm always freezing, you'll be fine.