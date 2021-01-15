Downtown Burger Battle: Blarney Stone Pub’s The Golden Porker

If it is January in Sioux Falls that means it is Downtown Burger Battle time!!!!

This year there are 24 burgers competing. Challenge accepted.

I've previously told you all about The Farmer's Breakfast Burger at Wiley's and the Sriracha Chili Bacon Cheese Burger at Phillips Avenue Diner. Both great contenders. Then there was the Burger Wellington at Bread & Circus and The Santa Fe Chimi Burger at The Holiday Inn City Centre. The last burger we discussed was Dr. Love at Pave.

Now, let's talk about The Golden Porker at Blarney Stone Pub.

The Golden Porker is described as, "An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Patty placed upon Coleslaw and topped with Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Shredded Pork, a signature sweet & tangy Gold Sauce, and Fried Onions. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a spread of 1000 Island Aoli. Accompanied with a pickle and your choice of a side."

This burger surprised me. A few of the burgers, I read the description and immediately thought it would be delicious, however, the description of this burger didn't really appeal to me. I'm not a huge fan of 1000 Island dressing. Coleslaw is so hit or miss. But, I thoroughly enjoyed this burger.

For me, the coleslaw was definitely at the forefront of the flavor profile. Good thing it was yummy coleslaw. It had a nice crunch and brought some freshness to the burger.

The Golden Porker takes the prize for the tallest and messiest burger...so far.

My one complaint would be the bun. I love brioche, but the bun needed to be bigger. It didn't hold up to all the toppings.

This was one of those burgers that once you picked it up, you couldn't put it down because it would fall apart. All that being said and the messiness put aside, it was a really good burger. Probably in my top 3...so far.

I'm always a sucker for waffle fries and these were so good!

This makes 6! Only 18 to go.

