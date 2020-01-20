Downtown Burger Battle 2020: Swamp Daddy’s VooDoo Juicy Lucy

January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user-friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

So far I've had burgers from The Market, Mackenzie River, Parker's Bistro, Pave, and Wiley's.

Swamp Daddy's is up next!

Swamp Daddy's entry in this year's competition is called the VooDoo Juicy Lucy. It is described as, "Chuck and beef brisket blend stuffed with smoked Gouda cheese, topped with smoked pork Etouffee, Tasso spiced bacon, caramelized onions and lettuce, tomato, Cajun bacon on a buttered toasted brioche bun served with our signature Cajun fries."

A Juicy Lucy for those of you that don't know, is cheese stuffed inside the meat patty. In this case, there was cheese and other deliciousness stuffed inside the burger. We arrived around 12:30 pm and were told they were out of bacon. When we got the burger, it had bacon on it. So I'm not sure if we got the right bacon or both kinds of bacon, but either way, it was still yummy.

Swamp Daddy's is a Cajun style restaurant so some of the food can be spicy. I didn't think this burger or the Cajun fries were too spicy at all. Just enough.

Honestly, this bun was toasted to perfection. So good.

6 down. 10 to go.

Natasha-TSM